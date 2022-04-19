AIMS International announces new Board Officers and Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the world leader in amusement safety education, and its board of directors are pleased to announce the election of David Bromilow as board president effective April 1, 2022. Currently the Global Director Parks and Attractions for Mobaro, Bromilow brings 45 years of industry experience to the position. He replaces Tony Claassen of Silver Dollar City, who served as board president since April 2020. Classen will remain on the executive committee as past president.

AIMS and the board would like to thank Claassen for his leadership and unwavering support over the past two years. Taking office in April 2020, Claassen led the organization through the Covid pandemic; was instrumental in the organizations shift to a virtual seminar in 2021; and its return to Galveston, TX in 2022.

“To be taking on the role as President from Tony is something I am immensely proud of. Tony has provided AIMS with great leadership over the past couple of years and considering all that has been thrown at us during this time we are stronger than ever. I hope to carry on with his great work and that of the outstanding board and leadership team we have at AIMS,” said Bromilow. “I look forward to working with MJ, the AIMS team, and board over the next couple of years to ensure we continue to follow our mission at AIMS to being dedicated to continuing safety in the amusement industry.”

In addition to serving on the AIMS International Board of Directors, which he has done for the past three years, Bromilow, a mechanical engineer with a background in maintenance, safety, and operations, is a member of the IAAPA EMEA Safety Committee, the IAAPA Global Safety Committee and ASTM Committee F24.

The board also appointed Patrick Hoffman, President and Owner of The Hoffman Consulting Group to the vice president position. Pat has spent the last 54 years working in the amusement industry; the last seven in his current role. In addition to being one of the founding members of AIMS International and serving on the board for 12 years, he has been its president twice in the past. He holds an AIMS Maintenance Level II certification and an AIMS Operations Level II certification.

Timo Klaus, KumbaK – The Amusement Engineers, will remain the organization’s treasurer, a position he has held for the past two years.

AIMS International and its board of directors would also like to welcome Hugo Loyola, Michelle Faulk, and Randall Wilke to the board replacing departing members, George TSO of Ocean Park; Linda Freeman of Rockwell Automation; Rick Achard of Coulter Associates; and Jeff Savelesky of Attraction Solutions. AIMS and the board would like to thank Tso, Freeman, Achard, and Savelesky for their years of service and dedication to the organization.

Hugo Loyola is the Corporate Process Manager for Diversur Group (Fantasilandia – Happyland) in Santiago, Chile. He is a mechanical engineer with experience in operations, maintenance, construction, and safety and has worked for seven years in the amusement industry. His professional memberships include ASTM Committee F24, IAAPPA and ACOLAP. He also chairs the AIMS Spanish Language Committee and is the 2021 AIMS International Safety Award.

Michelle Faulk, a newcomer to AIMS International, is the Bureau Chief for the State of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services – Bureau of Fair Rides Inspection. She has been involved in safety in the amusement industry for the past 15 years and is a member of ASTM Committee F24, the Florida Federation of Fairs and AIMS International.

Randall Wilke, Corporate Director of Public Safety – Security, Safety, Health & Environmental for Six Flags Corporation comes to the AIMS board with 26 years of experience in the amusement industry. Wilke has served for more than 21 years as an AIMS committee

member, as well as an instructor at many AIMS International Safety Seminars. He

currently volunteers as a committee member and faculty member for the AIMS Academy of Amusement Risk Management, Safety & Security and is a member of IAAPA, ASTM

Committee F24, ASIS and WWA.

The new board members have taken office as of April 1 after being elected by the membership at the annual meeting in January.