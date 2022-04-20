Summertime at Knott’s Berry Farm brings back exciting entertainment with the return of immersive, western escapades in Ghost Town Alive!

BUENA PARK, Calif. — There’s something fun for everyone at Knott’s Berry Farm this summer, with original adventures that can’t be found anywhere else. Starting with the exciting return of Ghost Town Alive! with an all-new storyline, the nighttime block party liveliness of Knott’s Summer Nights and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark reopening its gates for another wet and wild summer. There’s only one place to experience fun all day and night and that place is Knott’s Berry Farm.

Ghost Town Alive!

Your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again with the return of the award-winning, interactive Ghost Town Alive! Two years have passed without a celebration and the citizens are determined to make this year’s return a great one. Guests are invited to become the star of this summer’s new action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town. Each guest has the power to unlock secret missions with characters, influence the day’s events, and take on mind-challenging puzzles in this immersive version of the Old West. Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles and characters this summer on select days starting May 20.

Summertime Entertainment

Venture into Fiesta Village to be charmed by the colorful and light-hearted showing of Alegre! by the Bob Baker Marionettes, a Southern California treasure since 1963.The entertainment continues with sounds from South of the Border as the Mariachi Angelitas present a lively show filled with rich history and tradition. While in Boardwalk, tune into the coolest station on the dial as our resident K-NOT Radio DJs are back to keep you up to date on all the happenings!

A trip to Knott’s isn’t complete without checking out the shenanigans of Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies in the Wagon Camp. Grab a seat for the most toe tappin’ and downright funniest band of musicians this side of the Calico Mine. Also in Ghost Town is Miss Cameo Kate’s Western Burle-Q Revue at the legendary Bird Cage Theatre. Miss Cameo Kate returns to the World-Famous Birdcage Saloon, bringing with her a vibrant travelin’ troupe of singers, dancers and tuneful musicians who perform a daily rip-roarin’ western musical can-can revue.

Knott’s Summer Nights

The summer adventure continues long after the sun goes down, with a nighttime summer party that will liven up the evening. Knott’s Summer Nights offers a variety of live music, classic summer eats and games for the whole family to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of top 40’s bands that rotate throughout the event at the Calico Mine Stage. Those in attendance can also choose between bopping to the beats of the Boardwalk DJs around Charleston Circle Fountain or jamming out to an array of bands, including the genres of Latin, Reggae and Zydeco all performing at Calico Park Stage. Classic backyard games and festoon lighting will set the stage for guests to enjoy their summer nights at Knott’s. The Party Planning Crew of Summer Nights encourages good ol’ fashion fun and games that keep the party going all night.

A summer night party is not complete without an abundance of food and drinks, and no theme park does food quite like Knott’s. The Knott’s culinary team creates tasty twists to classic summer dishes, from Crab Cake Sliders and Korean BBQ Burgers to Vegan Lettuce Wraps– not to mention Peach and Pineapple Shaved Ice. Guests can experience their favorite summer food in a whole new way at Knott’s Summer Nights. A great way to indulge in all the new food items is by purchasing a tasting card priced at $50 (or $45 for season pass holders). The tasting card will offer six tastings from a selection of over two dozen seasonal-inspired dishes and drinks. With a hub of live music, unique summer food offerings, Instagram-able photo opportunities, interactive experiences and family-friendly games, Knott’s Summer Nights will be an event to remember.

Knott’s Soak City Waterpark

Summertime at Knott’s calls for a visit to Knott’s Soak City Waterpark. With its longest season yet, the waterpark opens starting May 21 through September 18. Guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube, and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country. The 15-acre water park has something for each member of the family, an interactive kid’s area, and for those more adventurous, The Wedge, a rip-roaring raft ride.

Ghost Town Alive! and Knott’s Summer Nights is included with admission to Knott’s Berry Farm or with a special Knott’s Hotel Summer Package. Plan a stay at Knott’s Hotel with packages that include overnight accommodations steps from the park, a tasting card, parking and more. Additional costs apply for food tasting experiences within the event.