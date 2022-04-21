Fun Spot America’s new talent acquisition plan announced, be a part of something huge

ORLANDO — Looking for an exciting career? Come be a part of something HUGE!

While Fun Spot America Theme Parks might not be the largest, when it comes to our employee well-being, we are HUGE! Fun Spot America provides a family-like work environment with benefits like support of employees’ continued education and starting wages now at $14.00 per hour and up in Central Florida; and $13.25 and up in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Behind every ride, every go-kart track, every slice of pizza, every wrench, every computer is a Team Member who has a unique story and we invest in those stories,” said John Arie, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “We support each other through difficult situations like during the pandemic. We didn’t lay-off a single employee and we paid their salaries. We are one of the only companies that in more than 24 years never had to implement a Lay-Off; we are a job safe company . We celebrate new accomplishments like when a teammate buys a new house. We spend time in our communities together supporting organizations like St. Jude and Nathaniel’s Hope. Of course, we have fun along the way too because what we do everyday matters to each other. We all understand that what we are doing is part of something HUGE!”

Fun Spot America has welcomed record number of guests through its turnstiles in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta respectively over the last year. And to prepare for what is anticipated to continue to be a record-setting vacation season, Fun Spot America has launched a new hiring campaign inviting everyone to be a part of something HUGE!

“I maintain an intense focus on putting the employees first, and continuously improving our employee experience, engagement, development, and retention strategies”, said Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jorge Cabrera. “For example, over the past two years, starting salaries have increased 22%, and for those that have already started a career in the industry, We Match Your Salary depending on their position when they join our team. We want the best and we are going to Find them, Develop them, and Keep them,” said Cabrea.

Other benefits employees receive are a paid day off for their birthday, three bonuses per year, on 401(k) savings, receive up to a 4% Company match with a 5% contribution, Health Insurance, PTO, Sick Pay, discounts on meals and numerous opportunities for growth within the organization.

“Fun Spot was the right decision for me,” said current employee Frank Hamedl. “Having prior experience in the industry, helped accelerate my career track into Fun Spot management.”

Fun Spot America is currently hiring for the following positions:

Quick Service Food & Beverage/Food Preparation/Cook

Theme Park Attendant/Ride Operator

Guest Service/Cashier

Ticketing/Admissions/Arcade

Maintenance Technician

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online today at www.fun-spot.com to be a part of something HUGE!