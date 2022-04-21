Red Raion collaborates with ASI to expand its CGI content expertise to attractions across the MENA region

CATANIA, Italy — Red Raion, the CGI studio specializing in media-based attractions, has formed a strategic collaboration with Mr. Prakash Vivekanand and ASI to expand its content expertise in the Middle Eastern region.

CEO of Amusement Services International (ASI) and board member of the MENALAC, Mr. Vivekanand has been associated with the MENA Leisure & Entertainment industry for more than 25 years and has now joined hands with Red Raion to assist operators of the MENA region who are looking for custom CGI content for their attractions.

“I’m indeed pleased to be appointed as a representative of Red Raion for the Middle East and North Africa region,” said Mr. Vivekanand. “This region is rapidly becoming an experience-driven industry that is thirsty for immersive and experiential interactive content. We look forward to working closely with Red Raion and the team to help the Middle Eastern developers, investors, theme park builders, and Family Entertainment Center professionals create exceptional customer experiences.”

“The entertainment industry is rapidly growing in the Middle East, and our goal is to give amusement operators the possibility to cooperate with a company that is specialized in CGI content for media-based attractions,” added Antonio Cannata, Red Raion’s Co-founder and Strategy Director, “For this reason, it’s essential to have a representative with a deep understanding of the region’s market, culture, and trends. Our representatives’ experience and background enable us to position ourselves as a point of reference in the global attractions business, and Mr. Vivekanand and his company ASI are the best possible choice to fulfill this goal.”

“ASI is the leading Design-Supply-Support solution provider for the MENA Leisure, Entertainment, and Attractions Industry, and Mr. Prakash Vivekanand is one of the most experienced professionals in the region,” commented Valeria Rizzo, Red Raion’s Business Development Director. “It makes us proud to have found this kind of compatibility in our professional mindsets. We’re eager to start helping, together with Prakash and ASI, the Middle Eastern amusement operators who are looking for immersive content for the media-based attractions in their pipeline.”