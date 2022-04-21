Bruce Sifford named Chairman of the Board of Directors for the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has appointed Bruce Sifford as its new chairman of the board during their annual meeting for the nonprofit organization. Mr. Sifford succeeds Gina Armour Norris following the completion of her three-year term. By accepting this position, Mr. Sifford continues the legacy of the many distinguished community leaders who have provided leadership for the State Fair of Texas since its original charter was established in 1886.

Bruce Sifford has served on the volunteer board of directors for the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years. In addition, Bruce currently serves as president of the Fair’s advisory board and chair of the finance and audit committee. He currently serves or has previously served on additional committees during his tenure with the Fair, including the Big Tex Scholarship Committee, Heritage Hall of Honor Committee, Long Range Livestock Facility Improvement Committee, Livestock Committee, and Development Cabinet, helping raise millions of dollars to support Texas youth.

“We’re looking forward to working with Bruce and seeing him take on this new role,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “Bruce has been with the Fair since 2002 and has played a significant role in many areas of the Fair. His vast experience, both with the Fair and professionally, and his years of dedication to our nonprofit mission will ensure that the board will continue to lead the Fair with our values at the helm.”

Currently, Mr. Sifford serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Direct Retail Partners, with responsibility for the operation of the development, construction, and management of more than three million square feet of retail space in the Texas and Oklahoma area. Before joining Direct Retail Partners, Bruce spent 18 years as a managing principal of Centre Development Company, developing office, industrial, land, and apartments. He was directly responsible for more than five million square feet of properties in numerous geographic areas. Bruce was also an operating partner in Travis Holdings, LLC, a commercial real estate development and acquisition firm operating commercial properties in Texas.

He is a former chairman of the board of Goodwill Industries, former tournament chairman for the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, and former president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. Bruce grew up in Dallas and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I loved attending the State Fair every year when I was growing up,” said Bruce Sifford. “I was lucky to be asked to serve on the State Fair’s board of directors 20 years ago, and I still enjoy the Fair now as much as I did. I’m honored to be a part of it and continue doing good for the folks that need it.

”The Fair is deeply appreciative of Gina Armour Norris’ leadership for the past three years and her dedication to the Fair’s commitment to the community. As immediate past board chair, Gina will continue serving on the board of directors and chair the Fair’s community advisory committee. Since 2004, Gina has volunteered with the Fair in a multitude of capacities, including co-chairing the Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program committee, co-founding the Big Tex Champion Club fundraiser, serving on the board of directors since 2009, and serving as chair of the Finance and Audit Committee.

For a complete list of board and advisory board members for the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com/leadership. Join us for the 2022 State Fair of Texas, running in historic Fair Park from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 23.