Canada’s Wonderland opens to the public this weekend
By News Release | April 26, 2022
VAUGHAN, Ontario — Canada’s Wonderland opens to the public this Saturday, April 30 in what will be the first day of a full and exciting season. Along with 200 attractions, including 17 roller coasters and a 20-acre water park, Canada’s Wonderland this year will feature fireworks, summer festivals and world-class, live entertainment.
With more to be announced, the 2022 live show schedule currently includes:
- WoofJocks Canine All-Stars (May – June, dates TBA): These amazing dogs will wow with their tricks, flips and athletic skills in a fun, choreographed show.
- Tundra: A Cirque Experience (June 24 – Sept. 5): This magical show themed to a humorous tale of Canadian exploration returns to Canterbury Theatre, bringing mesmerizing displays of acrobatics, aerial artistry, and bike stunts.
- Victoria Falls High Divers (June 25 – Sept. 5): Brave divers gracefully leap from the top of Wonder Mountain over the falls to a pool more than 18 metres (60 feet) below.
- Fall Out – Stunt Dive Show (June 25 – Sept. 5): These divers take competition to a whole new level in a fast-paced, energetic stunt show that pits athlete against athlete on trampolines and high-dive towers.
- Shows with The PEANUTS Gang (various dates): Kids can join Snoopy and friends in a returning show “Charlie Brown’s Jungle Journey,” dance with favourite characters at the Peanuts Block Party or see Snoopy conduct a fountain orchestra at Snoopy’s Symphony of Water.
This year, Canada’s Wonderland also features an extensive lineup of events and festivals:
- Fireworks (May 22, July 1, July 31, Sept. 4) – Witness spectacular fireworks display of explosive light and colour high over the park skyline choreographed to a lively soundtrack.
- Splash Works Opening (May 28) – Get back to poolside fun at the 20-acre water park, with 17 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River and more!
- Brew & BBQ (June 24-26) – The annual BBQ festival returns with foot-stomping live music, dozens of craft beers and ciders, plus a mouth-watering summer menu featuring ribs, gourmet burgers and BBQ chicken.
- Celebration Canada (July 1-17) – It’s Canada’s biggest birthday celebration! Join us for lively music, street entertainment and see the impressive skills and antics of the West Coast Lumberjacks. Then indulge in Canadian foods like beef sliders, poutine, mac’n cheese and more.
- KidZfest (July 23-Aug. 7) – This party is perfect for families and kids with special guest appearances by Marvel superheroes, dance parties with the PEANUTS gang, interactive games, activities, live entertainment and more.
- NEW! Taste of Portugal (Aug. 13-14) – Step into a festival celebrating the time-worn charm of Portugal, with lively street entertainment and traditional foods including succulent roast chicken and the sweet, rich and perfectly crisp Portuguese custard tarts.
- NEW! Taste of Ireland (Aug. 20-21) – The flavours and spirited culture of the Emerald Isle arrive at Canada’s Wonderland with lively Celtic music and dancers and hearty Irish fare featuring Guinness BBQ Pork Ribs, Irish Shepherd’s Pie and sweet desserts like Chocolate Guinness Cake and Butterscotch Apple Cake.
- NEW! Taste of the Caribbean (Aug. 27-28) – Enjoy island flavours from jerk chicken to specialty seafood, rum cake and coconut sweets, plus fruity summer drinks while the sounds of steel drum music fill the air.
- Oktoberfest (Sept. 10-11, 17-18) – For two weekends, guests will be treated to German-themed food, drink specials and traditional festival bands in the castle courtyard of Medieval Faire. Enjoy classic sausage, schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and a tall stein of refreshing lager.
- Camp Spooky (weekends Sept. 24-Oct. 30) – This family-friendly Halloween event returns with trick-or-treating, costume parades, live shows with The PEANUTS gang, interactive games, rides and more!
- Halloween Haunt (select nights Sept. 23 to Oct. 30) Featuring hundreds of monsters, scare zones, mazes and terrifying live entertainment.
- WinterFest (select nights Nov. 18 to Dec. 31) Step into a world of holiday magic, featuring ice- skating, live shows, millions of lights, festive food and so much more.