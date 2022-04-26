Canada’s Wonderland opens to the public this weekend

VAUGHAN, Ontario — Canada’s Wonderland opens to the public this Saturday, April 30 in what will be the first day of a full and exciting season. Along with 200 attractions, including 17 roller coasters and a 20-acre water park, Canada’s Wonderland this year will feature fireworks, summer festivals and world-class, live entertainment.

With more to be announced, the 2022 live show schedule currently includes:

WoofJocks Canine All-Stars (May – June, dates TBA): These amazing dogs will wow with their tricks, flips and athletic skills in a fun, choreographed show.

Tundra: A Cirque Experience (June 24 – Sept. 5): This magical show themed to a humorous tale of Canadian exploration returns to Canterbury Theatre, bringing mesmerizing displays of acrobatics, aerial artistry, and bike stunts.

Victoria Falls High Divers (June 25 – Sept. 5): Brave divers gracefully leap from the top of Wonder Mountain over the falls to a pool more than 18 metres (60 feet) below.

Fall Out – Stunt Dive Show (June 25 – Sept. 5): These divers take competition to a whole new level in a fast-paced, energetic stunt show that pits athlete against athlete on trampolines and high-dive towers.

Shows with The PEANUTS Gang (various dates): Kids can join Snoopy and friends in a returning show "Charlie Brown's Jungle Journey," dance with favourite characters at the Peanuts Block Party or see Snoopy conduct a fountain orchestra at Snoopy's Symphony of Water.

This year, Canada’s Wonderland also features an extensive lineup of events and festivals: