Merit Fasteners was honored to be presented with the Small Manufacturer of the Year Award on March 3rd at the MACF 30th Annual President’s dinner.

Merit Fasteners is a local, family-owned business proudly serving Florida manufacturers for over 45 years. We stock a full line of fasteners and industrial products.

With locations in Tampa and Longwood, the company helps clients “hold it together” while doing business the customer’s way.