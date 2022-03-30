Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe moves opening day up to May 21; hiring 600 workers for 2022 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water Park season is close than ever as Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe announces plan to open early on May 21; the first time over a decade that the park will open before Memorial Day weekend. With more days to play, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is actively seeking more than 600 energetic team members who want to make a splash during the 2022 season.

With big plans in place for an unforgettable season featuring the all-new Bombs Away drop slides, new special events and an expanded operating calendar, Wet’n Wild needs hundreds of hardworking individuals looking for rewarding, engaging work in a one-of-a-kind environment. Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is set to open early on May 21 – 22 and close the weekend after Labor Day, September 10 – 11. With more days of fun scheduled in 2022, the park is placing a special focus on recruiting Lifeguards and Food Service staff, with openings in Admission, Park Services, and Security as well. Those who apply today will be in the mix to operate and facilitate the debut of Bombs Away during our Memorial Day Block Party. In addition to the great pay, Wet’n Wild provides training, opportunities for advancement, bonus potential and perks like complimentary tickets and discounted food and merchandise.

“Taking a seasonal role is the best way to get your foot in the door for those interested in the unique, rewarding world of working in a water park,” says General Manager Adam Good. “Most Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe full-time Team Members, myself included, trace their roots back to a seasonal role with us, and countless more credit the experience with a strong start to their career, whether in a similar field or something totally different.”

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will host an open job fair on Saturday, April 2 from 11 AM – 1 PM. Attendees can learn more about positions, submit applications, interview with staff and enter raffles to win prizes such as $100 Amazon gift cards and Park Admission; intrigued individuals can get started by applying online now. Positions are available for workers as young as 15 years old, with great opportunities also available for professionals and retirees interested in a flexible part-time job.