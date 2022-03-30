Seminole County Fair concludes this Saturday

ORLANDO — The 24th Annual Seminole County Fair in Sanford ends its nine-day run of family fun on Saturday, April 2nd. Located on Hickman Drive, off State Route 46 just east of the I-4, the Fair features over 30 state-of-the-art rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill. The midway at the Seminole County Fair is provided by Orlando-based Strates Shows, Inc, one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers.

Gates for the Seminole County Fair open at 4pm Monday thought Friday and 1pm on Saturday. Parking is free and gate admission is free with purchase of ride passes. Fairgoers can take advantage of a number of money saving, unlimited ride offers that include: Family Fun Days (Tuesday & Thursday) – Pay-one-price ride wristband from opening to close for just $25.00 per person; Ride-A-Thon (Saturday) – Purchase a pay-one-price ride wristband between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and ride until close for just $25.00 per person; Midway Magic (Friday & Saturday) – Pay- one-price ride wristband from 4 p.m. to close for just $30.00 per person.