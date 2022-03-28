Silvergate Media unveils new Octonauts activity trail launching at Sea Life at Mall Of America before setting sail on a global roll out

LONDON, U.K. — Silvergate Media (Silvergate) and Merlin Entertainments (Merlin) are excited to announce their new activity trail, Octonauts: The Great Gup Rescue which has just been unveiled at SEA LIFE at Mall of America before beginning its voyage to SEA LIFE centres around the world.

Expanding on its successful global partnership with Merlin, Silvergate’s new interactive activity based Octonauts trail will allow visitors to embark on a journey with their favourite characters by completing missions and saving the sea creatures. The Great Gup Rescue starts with an underwater storm that has caused major electrical problems leading to all the Gups (the Octonauts’ aquatic vehicles) to break down. Alongside Captain Barnacles and Dashi, pre-schoolers and their families will experience an activity trail throughout the site where they can help save the day and become a hero in the rescue.

As a continuation of last year’s successful activity trails that were brought to life at 13 SEA LIFE centre and aquariums across the UK and ANZ, this exciting new adventure will educate and inspire guests about important conservation topics while attracting new visitors to SEA LIFE centres.

The Great Gup Rescue activity trails launched initially at SEA LIFE at Mall of America on 10th March 2022 before launching at SEA LIFE locations around the world. This latest activity trail joins a strong and expanding portfolio of global live event partnerships from Silvergate and continues to build on their long-standing partnership, including the world’s biggest Octonauts attraction at Merlin’s Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai.

“I’m always looking for exciting experiences for our guests at SEA LIFE at Mall of America, we are thrilled to have The Great Gup Rescue”, said General Manager Trisha Ruf. “This partnership will spark even more imagination, adventure and wonder with guests at SEA LIFE Aquariums here in Minnesota and around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be introducing a brand-new Octonauts activity trail at SEA LIFE centres this Spring. Children will have the opportunity to become truly immersed in their own Octonauts adventure and as restrictions begin to lift, it’s perfectly timed to meet rising consumer demand for live experiences that deliver on fun and education,” said Lisa Macdonald, SVP Content and Consumer Product Sales at Silvergate Media. “This activation marks the start of a busy year ahead for the brand as we build towards the highly anticipated toy line from Moose Toys and we’re delighted that our latest collaboration with Merlin Entertainments will create real life experiences for families to enjoy.”