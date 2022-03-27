April 2022

The APRIL 2022 issue includes:

  • Accessible Peppa Pig Theme debuts in Florida
  • GCII’s Roaring Timbers unveiled at Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park
  • SeaWorld San Diego dives into 2022 with Emperor from B&M
  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser welcomes guests at Walt Disney World
  • Fantasy Island adding Tilt-A-Whirl, kiddie swing for 2022
  • S&S 4D FreeSpin Coaster, reimagined area freshen Kings Dominion
  • Intamin supplies Happy Valley’s triple-launch coaster Light of Revenge
  • Florida State Fair as great weather and sizeable crowds
  • Riptide Race ushers in 2022 season at Aquatica San Antonio
  • Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures to debut ‘The Fairgrounds’
  • Las Vegas lights play host to largest Amusement Expo in history
  • PAPA spring meeting once again held at ‘sweetest place on Earth’
  • JRA Chief Operating Officer, Dan Schultz retiring after more than 40 years in industry
  • Woman of Influence: Silver Dollar City’s Lisa Rau
  • NWSC Safety Seminar has more than 100 attend four-day event
  • StarGuard Elite holds successful Aquatic Management conference
  • Cedar Fair taking all of its parks cashless for the 2022 season
  • More than 300 attend semiannual Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
  • Mobaro finalizes competency module … and much more!
