March 27, 2022
The APRIL 2022 issue includes:
- Accessible Peppa Pig Theme debuts in Florida
- GCII’s Roaring Timbers unveiled at Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park
- SeaWorld San Diego dives into 2022 with Emperor from B&M
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser welcomes guests at Walt Disney World
- Fantasy Island adding Tilt-A-Whirl, kiddie swing for 2022
- S&S 4D FreeSpin Coaster, reimagined area freshen Kings Dominion
- Intamin supplies Happy Valley’s triple-launch coaster Light of Revenge
- Florida State Fair as great weather and sizeable crowds
- Riptide Race ushers in 2022 season at Aquatica San Antonio
- Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures to debut ‘The Fairgrounds’
- Las Vegas lights play host to largest Amusement Expo in history
- PAPA spring meeting once again held at ‘sweetest place on Earth’
- JRA Chief Operating Officer, Dan Schultz retiring after more than 40 years in industry
- Woman of Influence: Silver Dollar City’s Lisa Rau
- NWSC Safety Seminar has more than 100 attend four-day event
- StarGuard Elite holds successful Aquatic Management conference
- Cedar Fair taking all of its parks cashless for the 2022 season
- More than 300 attend semiannual Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
- Mobaro finalizes competency module … and much more!