Intercard is AAMA’S 2022 Supplier Of The Year

ST. LOUIS — At the 2022 Amusement Expo International March 16-17, Intercard received the 2022 Supplier of the Year award from the American Amusement Machine Association. The prestigious award recognizes Intercard’s more than 30 years of providing innovative technology and stellar service to the manufacturers and operators of amusement games.

At a company celebration May 25 Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, thanked his team for their hard work in ensuring that Intercard’s global family of customers received the best service and support possible during the industry’s recent operating and supply chain challenges.

“As the fortunes of the amusement industry rebounded in 2021, we built Intercard back better so that we can continue to make doing business easier for our customers,” says Sherrod. “We added staff in every department, made our renowned customer service response time even faster and are got systems built and installed despite disruptions in the global supply chain. Thanks to the efforts of our team, Intercard continues to provide industry-leading design, technology and 24/7 service and support for our customers around the world.”