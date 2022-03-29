AAMA announces creation Oof Coin-Op Industry Hall Of Fame

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association, (AAMA) has established a Hall of Fame to honor individuals and entities who have made outstanding contributions to the Coin-Op Industry.

About the Coin-Op Industry Hall of Fame

AAMA’s Coin-Op Industry Hall of Fame is open to any person or entity that meets the admission criteria. These criteria include having made a significant and indelible contribution within their organization(s) and throughout the entire Coin-Op Industry, leaving a positive legacy that inspires and informs future industry leaders. Membership in AAMA or any other industry trade association is not a requirement for admission.

Nominating ballots will be sent out in April and will be accepted until Friday, September 2, two weeks prior to the start of AAMA’s Annual Members Meeting. Nominations will be accepted by any individual, regardless of the nominators industry affiliation(s).

In the inaugural year, up to 20 nominees will be admitted into the HOF. In years two and three, up to ten individuals will be admitted. Each year after that, up to five individuals will be admitted.

The names of the individuals selected will be shown on a Wall of Fame in the Amusement Expo International Town Hall during the show as well as other industry events throughout the year.

“If you’ve spent any time in this industry, you can’t help but become aware of the names of legendary individuals who established the framework for where we are today,” said AAMA President, Joe Camarota. “A group of AAMA leaders had a conversation reminiscing about a number of these industry icons when someone said, ‘They should be in a Hall of Fame.’ That comment stopped the conversation in what was maybe the biggest collective ‘AH HA!’ moment I’ve ever been part of.”

From that conversation, a HOF Committee was organized, co-chaired by Rick Kirby and Rich Babich. The committee quickly got to work and developed a process and procedures guideline. “Creating a HOF that acknowledges the considerable contributions of those that came before us and built this great industry seemed like the obvious and right thing to do,” stated Rick Kirby. “We believe our biggest challenge is going to be limiting the initial class to 20,” said Rich Babich. “There’s a lot of people who deserve this recognition and we’re extremely excited to finally be able to do so.”