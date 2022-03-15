Experience the Element Kiosk for route operators and smaller arcades at AEI booth #927

ST. LOUIS — At the 2022 Amusement Expo International March 16-17, Intercard will feature its iTeller Element, a self-service kiosk designed for the route operator and FEC arcades with fewer than 30 games. The iTeller Element incorporates the key features of Intercard’s reliable and durable iTeller into a smaller footprint and adds faster hardware and the new NEMS network-monitoring software.

Intercard will also debut its trailblazing iTellerPlus software, the latest version of its self-service kiosk platform that makes doing business easier for operators of any size arcade. New customers who make the switch to Intercard cashless technology during Amusement Expo International 2022 will receive 5,000 mag stripe play cards FREE (a regular $1000 value!) This offer is only good during the week of AEI. See an Intercard rep at Booth #927 for details.

There has never been a better time to make the switch to cashless technology. “Amusement operators are dealing with two major challenges. One is guests who are insisting on contactless transactions and the other is a tight labor market that makes it essential to save on labor costs,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “As a result, many have decided to “switch and save” with Intercard. We are the only cashless provider that designs, develops, and manufactures all hardware and software under one roof in the USA.”