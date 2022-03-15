Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure to debut new animals and guest enhancements in 2022

JACKSON, N.J. ─ Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, one of the largest drive-through safaris outside of Africa, will open for the 2022 season March 19. The 350-acre wildlife preserve will debut new animals, memorable guest enhancements, increased capacity and streamlined park operations.

Spring animal additions include:

Sawyer, the Southern White Rhinoceros – Six-year-old Sawyer joins three adult female rhinos in the Afrikka section of the safari. Although grey in color, the southern white rhinoceros is the largest living species of the five species of rhino, averaging 4,000 to 6,000 pounds. At 3,800 pounds and growing, Sawyer has a youthful bounce in his step and enjoys human touch like scratches from a bristle brush. With a diet of hay and grain, Sawyer and his fellow rhinos are one the world’s last remaining “mega-herbivores” – a large animal that eats mainly plants. He lives side-by-side with other animals native to Africa such as elephants, ostriches and zebras;

Three Reticulated Giraffe Calves – Three adorable and graceful calves were born in the safari this winter and join the safari's "tower" (group) of 13 giraffes. Native to Africa, giraffes are the tallest land mammal on Earth. They can stand up to 17 feet tall and weigh from 1,500 to 3,000 pounds. A giraffe's long neck measures up to seven feet long, and despite its length, contains seven vertebrae just like humans. Due to habitat loss, poaching and other human-wildlife interferences, giraffes are considered "vulnerable to extinction;"

Two sable antelope calves – This striking, horse-like antelope from Africa boasts a tufted tail, mane and impressive, ringed horns that curve like a scimitar. Typically settling near water, the sable is an herbivore. In the wild, their beautiful horns are a highly prized trophy for hunters. Born in the safari, the pair of sable calves now reside in the Serengeti Grasslands section along with exotic hoof stock like addax, white-tailed gnu (black wildebeest) and aoudad;

Two red lechwe calves – Identifiable by their reddish fur, white-ringed eyes and tall horns reaching up to three feet long, this type of antelope is usually found near aquatic areas in Zambia and Botswana and are considered a "near threatened species" in the wild. The safari's red lechwe calves, born onsite this winter, reside in the Wilde Plains section with vast array of African species such as giraffe, greater kudu, ankole cattle, dama gazelle, white bearded gnu (blue/brindled wildebeest), bongo and more; and

Two Asian water buffalo calves – Two adorable Asian water buffalo calves join the Afrikka section. While they bear some similarities to their African cousins, the Cape buffalo, these are domesticated animals. In the wild, they are commonly found on farms as beasts of burden. Their milk, which has more fat than that of domestic cattle, is used for making a liquid butter in India. In the safari, they are true to their name and are often found submerged in ponds with only their heads visible above water.

Throughout the spring, guests can expect to see additional babies including American bison, zebra, aoudad, kangaroo, dama gazelle, blackbuck and more. Safari improvements include: