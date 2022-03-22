Blackpool Pleasure Beach strengthens its senior management team with a new Director of Health, Safety and Environment

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has welcomed a new member of staff to the park’s senior management team. Paul Robinson has been appointed as Director of Health, Safety and Environment.

Paul Robinson joins Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the role of Director of Health, Safety and Environment, and brings more than 20 years’ experience gained within civils, oil and gas, renewables and nuclear. During his career, Paul has held several senior management roles, including Group HSEQ Director and Head of HSEQ. He has led health, safety and environmental management across large global operations and multi-billion dollar projects, which required him to work in Dubai, Qatar, Paris and Norway.

Having completed his studies in health, safety and environmental management at Nottingham Trent University, Paul went on to complete a law degree (LLB. Hons), at Liverpool John Moores University. In 2016, Paul was appointed a Fellow of the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM), and soon after appointed to the role of Vice Chairman of the Midlands Branch of IIRSM.

Having spent many years advising and training senior management teams in various countries, Paul now shares his knowledge by mentoring graduates and established professionals, who are beginning their health and safety careers.

On joining Blackpool Pleasure Beach Paul comments “I am delighted to join a global icon. I will work with the Board to deliver continuous improvements in health, safety and environmental management across the business for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Paul joins Blackpool Pleasure Beach during a very exciting time with two major new projects launching in 2022. This Spring the UK’s first and only double launch rollercoaster ICON is getting twisted with ENSŌ. In a first for Europe, ICON’s rear seats have been adapted so that riders can spin and twist freely during the ride’s existing thrilling duration.

In addition to this, Valhalla is back and reimagined for the 2022 summer season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Get ready to experience fantastic special effects and extreme elements like no other ride. This high speed, multi-sensory dark water ride takes you on a journey through scenes of fire, snow and freezing mists whilst you travel in Viking long boats on this six minute journey. Complemented by a new stunning soundtrack to complete this multi-sensory experience.