A Lake Compounce favorite in a whole new light: introducing Storm Surge

BRISTOL, Conn. — A thrilling classic will return to Lake Compounce, the official park of family fun, bolder and brighter than ever before. Storm Surge debuts this summer, an all new light and sound experience amping up the fun and inviting guests to Ride the Light.

Storm Surge levels up Lake Compounce’s iconic lighthouse body slide experience by shocking riders’ senses with stunning sound and color. Guests will race down the tunnel slide through the lighthouse, whizzing past color-changing lights and encountering new sounds and new thrills all the way down. Fitted with iSlide technology, Storm Surge water slide has 30 changing colored lights, four speakers and a surprise around every twist and turn.

“Storm Surge ramps up this body slide to eleven with sights and sounds that create an awe-inspiring experience,” said Lake Compounce General Manager, Jeffery Davis. “Every season, we look to put fresh twists on fan favorites, and as we continue to celebrate 175 years of family fun, this all-new experience will offer a wild ride guests won’t soon forget!”

While Storm Surge tackles sight and sound, Crocodile Cove visitors’ taste buds will tingle thanks to a new restaurant coming to Lake Compounce’s water park area. The Lakeside Café will open next door to 2021’s smashing new water slide, the six-story Venus Vortex. The Lakeside Café will offer popular park favorites like chicken tenders, fries, salads, hamburgers and veggie burgers. The restaurant will open Memorial Day Weekend.

To mark the all-new additions to Crocodile Cove, Lake Compounce is now offering Silver Season Passes for the same price as Bronze. Guests can surge into Silver for just five payments of $16 now through March 27. For a sneak preview of the park’s all-new water slide experience, visit LakeCompounce.com/Storm-Surge.