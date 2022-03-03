Amusement Industry preview needs you!

Amusement Today is planning to publish its annual amusement industry preview in the May 2022 issue. To make certain your new-for-2022 installs are included, send a list of your 2022 projects to jseifert@amusementtoday.com.

The deadline for inclusion is April 11, 2022. AT is looking for any new ride or attraction at parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, traveling carnivals shows, cruise ships, even stand-alone attractions such as giant wheels, tower rides and alpine coasters.