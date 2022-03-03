Local waterpark opens this weekend under new management

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Lagoon’s Waterpark is set to open for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 5. The waterpark will be open 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during opening weekend. The waterpark and fun park are under new management for the 2022 season.

BWL Acquisition LLC, who acquired Daytona Lagoon late in 2021, is focused on freshening and cleaning up the park for the upcoming waterpark season. Castaway, the large interactive children’s play area, Blackbeard’s Revenge, Pelican’s Drift Lazy River and Poseidon’s Pass have all been refreshed during the offseason, receiving a fresh coat of paint. The pool deck around the Wave Pool is in the process of being resurfaced, one of the best spots to lounge around the waterpark. Guests will notice new ticket windows to speed up entry in the park, and construction teams are prepping for remodeled bathrooms in April.

Goonie Cove full-service bar has been renovated to provide faster and more efficient service. Daytona Lagoon is now partnered with local favorite Stroud’s BBQ. The same great BBQ is available in a mobile food cart in the waterpark, plus they are taking over kitchen operations with an enhanced menu and improved service. Food service improvements for the cabanas have also been made. For the first time at Daytona Lagoon, mobile ordering will be available for cabanas patrons.

Digital signage was added both inside and outside to help communicate the in-park offerings, ticket pricing and daily special events. Guests who are lounging in the lazy river or enjoying the waves in Treasure Lagoon will experience three new murals painted by local artist, Natasha Azari from Save the Art and AzariArt. The Mega Arcade and fun center are getting an update with new games and rooms for birthday parties and events. This includes a new “Selfie Room” for birthday parties in addition to the repertoire of popular Glow, Princess and Camo rooms.

“We are so excited about what the 2022 season will bring,” explained Tyler Currie, General Manager for Daytona Lagoon. “We can’t wait to bring in some fun and exciting changes along the way.”