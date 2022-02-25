The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival returns on March 11 with festive food and drinks, headlining concerts, plus the all-new world’s fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster, Iron Gwazi

Tampa’s premier spring festival returns on Friday, March 11 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival. With more than 20 NEW delicious dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails, park guests can explore a variety of flavors while enjoying a diverse concert lineup, including acts for all tastes. The Food & Wine Festival runs Fridays through Sundays from March 11 to May 22 and is included with admission to the park.

New this year, guests can indulge in savory bites like Hawaiian BBQ pork with coconut jasmine rice and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos elote street corn. Complete with signature cocktails like the Iron Gwazi Fizz or frozen watermelon margaritas, a selection of more than 40 wines and beers, this year’s menu offers an endless variety of flavors to sip and savor. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival includes non-alcoholic beverages such as the new Gwazi snow cones with unique flavors like black raspberry and cotton candy.

Discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Food & Wine Festival sampler. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $65 or take it up a notch and with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. Busch Gardens Pass Members get the VIP treatment and can purchase an exclusive Pass Member lanyard including 18 samples for the price of the 15-sample lanyard.

Music Lineup Features Something for Every Taste

The can’t miss Food & Wine Festival lineup features chart-topping musicians with genres of all tastes – from nostalgic bands to national headliners. Concert acts include Sean Paul, 3 Doors Down, Kansas, Air Supply, Gente De Zona, plus many more!

Concerts are included in park admission. For the best seats in the house, reserved seating is strongly recommended and can be purchased online. See website for the complete lineup and latest updates.

With chef-curated tastes, live concerts, plus all-new thrills like Iron Gwazi, there’s never been a better time to become a Pass Member. Annual Pass Members enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits including exclusive access to Iron Gwazi now, plus free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Annual Passes start as low as $13/month with no down payment. Restrictions apply.

Plus, guests can pay for a day and play all year with a Busch Gardens Fun Card. For a limited time, a Busch Gardens Fun Card includes Adventure Island FREE.