Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster— Zamperla family coaster anchors new theme park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — As guests were ushered into the new Peppa Pig Theme Park many were thrilled by the great theming and collection of attractions. However, many guests did not have time to take it all in and ran directly to the park’s anchor- Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.

The experience staets with a walk through Peppa the Pig’s house. Guests then board the coaster vehicles, which are modeled after the family’s car.

This project was a lot of fun, smiled Alberto Ferri, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Division Director. “We really enjoy projects like this. This is the largest pig we have designed for one of our coasters, but our team has experience with detailed theming and it was a unique challenge. Plus, we have enjoyed updating our classic Family Coaster so it remains state-of-the-art.”

The park wanted more than a traditional oval-style children’s coaster and Zamperla’s roller coaster engineering team answered the call. They updated and expanded their classic Family Coaster by adding a kid-sized launch to the middle of the experience, making the end result a unique attraction.

“This coaster saw us go back to the drawing board in a lot of ways,” said Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “We not only added the launch, but there were several additional technical improvements. Our Family Coaster system now features individual lap bars, magnetic brakes, and booster tires for the lift and launch. Most importantly, the chassis saw significant improvements that reduce the cost of ownership and time required for annual non-destructive testing.”

The Family Coaster also features a transfer bench that easily attaches to the vehicle. Riders that require wheelchair access can slide over the bench and into their seat. “Our roller coaster division is constantly working to ensure that the largest number of guests possible can enjoy our attractions,” said Ferri. Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster and the rest of the Peppa Pig Theme Park are open daily in Florida. Guests can enjoy Zamperla’s Family Coaster Lift & Launch and a Jumpin’ Star.