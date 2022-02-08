Holiday World introduces “Holidays in the Sky” in 2022

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A swarm of 300 LED-lit drones will take to the skies over Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari every night for a new show called “Holidays in the Sky,” from June 18 through July 31. The 15-minute show will celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and the Fourth of July and will conclude with a fireworks finale.

“This is an experience you truly have to see to believe,” says Fourth Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment & Special Events Lauren Crosby. “When the drones first take flight and the lights start to turn into a rotating Christmas tree or a waving American flag–it’s indescribable.”

“Holidays in the Sky,” sponsored by German American Bank, will be themed to the holiday sections of Holiday World and will feature animated light displays up to 700 feet wide. Leading up to the drone show, guests can join a DJ-led dance party in the German American Bank Party Plaza, in the Thanksgiving section.

“This is a custom show–you won’t be able to find anything like this in the world!” adds Crosby. “Holidays in the Sky” is going to be a huge hit with families, and we can’t wait for the spectacle to start!”

In addition to the drone and firework show, the park will feature other new entertainment throughout the summer with rotating acts including a stunt dog show, magician, juggler, ventriloquist, and more. “We are always looking for new ways for our Guests to experience our park and make memories with their families,” says Crosby. “With drones, fireworks, and a variety of shows, it’s going to be a great summer at Holiday World!”

Platinum Season Passholders are invited to a preview show on the night of June 17, 2022. More information about Holidays in the Sky here: HolidayWorld.com/droneshow/ Holiday World is set to open to the general public on May 14 with Splashin’ Safari opening on May 19. The park will begin hiring through virtual events March 4-6 and March 18-20. All interested are encouraged to apply at HolidayWorldJobs.com