Adventure Aquarium hosts mermaids and invites visitors to an underwater world of wonder as part of the Aquarium’s 30th birthday celebrations

CAMDEN, N.J. — Do you believe in underwater magic? You will after visiting the Adventure Aquarium’s Mermaids experience where underwater enchantment awaits and imagination comes to life.

In celebration of the Aquarium’s 30th birthday, Mermaids returns to Adventure Aquarium (1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103) for the first time since 2019. Mystical mermaids will charm visitors every Thursday to Sunday from February 24 through March 13, 2022.

“The best way to celebrate the Aquarium’s 30th birthday is with a little magic from mermaids,” said Molly Deese, Adventure Aquarium Executive Director. “It’s been over two years since mermaids have appeared at Adventure Aquarium, and we’re thrilled to have them back to entertain and mesmerize new and returning guests.”

For a limited time, visitors to Adventure Aquarium will have a unique opportunity to see real-life mermaids dive beneath the waves and swim among 15,000 amazing animals in the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit, wade with the stingrays above the waves, and meet their favorite mermaid for a photo!

Family-friendly Mermaids programming includes:

Underwater Swimming Mermaid – Prepare to be mesmerized as you witness a real-life mermaid swimming underwater among the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast in the Shark Realm Exhibit.

– Prepare to be mesmerized as you witness a real-life mermaid swimming underwater among the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast in the Shark Realm Exhibit. Mermaid Beach Club – Guests can wave hello and interact with a mermaid as they relax in Stingray Beach Club, surrounded by the Aquarium’s friendly rays.

– Guests can wave hello and interact with a mermaid as they relax in Stingray Beach Club, surrounded by the Aquarium’s friendly rays. Meet a Mermaid – Enjoy a one-on-one visit with a mermaid on dry land in Mermaid Grotto. Have a professional H20 photo taken with a mermaid and take home a lasting memory.

– Enjoy a one-on-one visit with a mermaid on dry land in Mermaid Grotto. Have a professional H20 photo taken with a mermaid and take home a lasting memory. Mermaid Crafts – Create a magical mermaid tail or pirate hat craft with the help of an Adventure Aquarium team member.

– Create a magical mermaid tail or pirate hat craft with the help of an Adventure Aquarium team member. Walk the Plank – The popular “Walk the Plank” game show will return with new mermaid-themed categories. Audience members are pitted against each other to save their team from WALKING…THE…PLANK!

– The popular “Walk the Plank” game show will return with new mermaid-themed categories. Audience members are pitted against each other to save their team from WALKING…THE…PLANK! Mermaid Munchies – Special mermaid-themed items will be available, including mermaid-themed cotton candy, Dippin’ Dots, Mermaid lollipops, cookies, pudding, and an “Under the Sea” Sandwich.

– Special mermaid-themed items will be available, including mermaid-themed cotton candy, Dippin’ Dots, Mermaid lollipops, cookies, pudding, and an “Under the Sea” Sandwich. Mermaid and Pirate Face Painting – Guests can channel their inner mermaid or pirate during their visit.

– Guests can channel their inner mermaid or pirate during their visit. Mermaid Gift Shop – New mermaid merchandise, from apparel to puzzles and plushes, will be available while supplies last.

Adventure Aquarium and the mermaids are committed to ocean conservation and improving the health of the world’s oceans for the animals that live there. The mermaids are eager to share their passion for conservation and ways families can help long after their visit, including saying no to single-use straws and plastic bags. Guests are encouraged to learn more and ask the mermaids why clean water is crucial for land and ocean life and how humans can help reduce plastics in the ocean.