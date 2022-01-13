Dollywood announces hiring events for 2022 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts is gearing up for an exciting 2022 season by hosting a number of hiring events over the coming weeks. Competitive wages, several exciting new perks—including free lunch for all employees—and more add to the reasons why The Dollywood Company is the perfect fit for anyone regardless of their career aspirations due to the varied positions available.

From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with ample chances for advancement and everything in between, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for something that provides a little bit more than the “regular” job. Positions are available at each of the company’s properties, with most event attendees being hired on the spot with a position for the 2022 season at either Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Available positions are posted at Dollywoodjobs.com, with more being posted as the season nears. The first major hiring event of 2022 takes place Saturday, Jan. 29 at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional hiring events take place at Jefferson County High School (Saturday, Feb. 5), Seymour Heights Christian Church (Saturday, Feb. 19), and Sevier County High School (Saturday, Feb. 26). All hiring events take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2022 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary services positions. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also has a number of openings available including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet, and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available on-site at the hiring events to assist applicants.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts plans to host a number of hiring events throughout the season to give potential employees an opportunity to attend at the time that best suits their individual needs. Additionally, new job opportunities are posted throughout the year at dollywoodjobs.com.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Employees also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at a WeeCare-affiliated provider. Numerous development opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College. New this season, employees can enjoy free lunch every working day.

In 2021, Forbes named The Dollywood Company as one of the best employers in the country, according to a ranking on their website. Dollywood was represented well among the 500 companies on Forbes’ list of the best midsize employers. The list includes companies across 25 industry sectors, with only 20 companies on the list in the “Travel & Leisure” category of which Dollywood was included. Among those companies, Dollywood ranked sixth and was the only theme park on the midsize list. To view the entire list, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/