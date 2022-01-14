Jackie Rosenbush from Washburn County crowned 2022 Wisconsin Fairest Of The Fairs

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are delighted to introduce the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, who was selected Wednesday evening at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. A group of 33 talented contestants vied for this coveted position, and Jackie Rosenbush, 20, representing the Washburn County Fair, took home the title.

The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 56 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district, and state fairs in Wisconsin.

Each year, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs travels throughout the state promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural, and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s excellent fairs. It is a position of responsibility to the citizens of Wisconsin, and the winner must possess outstanding communication skills as well as organization, professionalism, and a passion for the fair industry.

Rosenbush will serve a one-year term, and her responsibilities include appearances at fairs and events throughout the state, working with media, and promoting the importance of Wisconsin’s fair and agriculture industries.

In addition, she will serve as an ambassador of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, which will take place August 4 – 14 in West Allis. This includes greeting Fairgoers and special guests, performing as the master of ceremonies for several events, participating in various contests, and representing the State Fair during select media appearances.

The daughter of Dan and Susie Olson-Rosenbush of Sarona, Wis., Rosenbush currently studies Agricultural Education at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls. Her weekends are spent at her family farm assisting with various activities like bailing hay, breeding sheep, and more. Rosenbush has been involved with FFA since 2015 and even held a state officer title from 2020-2021. As a member of 4-H and FFA, she participated in many projects from showing sheep to cake decorating, photography, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jackie as part of the Wisconsin State Fair family,” said Shari Black, Interim CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Jackie exemplifies a deep passion for agriculture education and the fair industry, with a heart for community service. A special congratulations goes to Jackie and all of the talented contestants who vied for the role this year.”

Lydia Luebke, 22, representing the Manitowoc County Fair, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Allan and the late Karen Luebke of Kiel, Wis. and earned her degree in Dairy Science with a minor in Agricultural Business from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls. Her ambition is for every school in Manitowoc County to have agricultural education in their curriculum.

Courtney Moser, 23, representing the Vernon County Fair, was named second runner-up. She is the daughter of Cary and Joy Moser of Westby, Wis. and attended Wartburg College, earning a degree in Journalism and Communications. She was involved with the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club for many years.

Hannah Roehrig, 21, representing the Calumet County Fair, was named third runner-up and awarded the Tim Heffernon Congeniality Award. She is the daughter of Todd and Stacie Roehrig of Brillion, Wis. and is pursuing a degree in Human Social Services with a minor in Art and Communications from Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Jaynie Rule, 23, representing the Iowa County Fair, was named fourth runner-up. She is the daughter of Randy and Tammy Rule of Dodgeville, Wis. and attended the University of Wisconsin–Platteville earning degrees in Dairy Science and Public Relations.

Rosenbush was selected from a field of exceptionally talented young women, and replaces the 2020/2021 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Cayley Vande Berg from the Fond du Lac County Fair. The Fairest of the Fairs is chosen by a panel of three judges representing the fair, marketing, and hospitality industries. This year’s judges were Jennifer Dunn, CVFM, Kim Berens, and Stacie Christel.

Dunn holds the position of Co-Vice President of the Linn County Fair in Iowa. She recently received the 2021 IAFE Rising Star Award from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. While not volunteering for the Linn County Fair, she is a top female soccer official in the state of Iowa and visits over 20 fairs each year with her husband and two children.

Berens has over 35 years of experience in professional sales and marketing, and currently holds the position of Marketing Manager for IncredibleBank. Berens is an avid volunteer in the community dedicating her time to organizations like myTEAM TRIUMPH, The Neighbors’ Place, and ATTIC Correctional Services.

Originally from Manitowoc, Christel is a more than 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry. Since 2010, she has held the position of Director of Sales and Marketing at Aloft Green Bay. Christel is active in many community organizations such as the Ashwaubenon Business Association Board of Directors and the Green Bay Area Lodging Association Board of Directors. In her free time, Christel and her husband enjoy exploring Wisconsin State Parks and attending Brewers games.

Individuals interested in competing in future Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contests may contact their county or district fair board for more information or visit WiFairs.com.