Thrills to last the whole year through: holiday gift ideas for the ultimate Cedar Point fan

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is making holiday shopping a little easier with a sleigh full of options for all who love the park, including one-of-a-kind souvenirs, limited-edition collectibles and Season Passes for summer-long fun at the world-famous Lake Erie beachfront destination.

Every week, new items are added to Cedar Point’s online store with most featuring park attractions, rides and landmarks. Fans of Raptor and Cedar Creek Mine Ride will find themed t-shirts for purchase while former attractions like Pirate Ride, Disaster Transport, WildCat and Mean Streak are memorialized in art deco-style posters and stickers.

Keeping cozy in the winter months is made easy with Cedar Point skyline hoodies, sweatshirts, knit hats, logo socks and long-sleeve t-shirts. Create a Cedar Point-themed holiday tree with ornaments featuring Maverick, Millennium Force, the Cedar Downs Racing Derby and park skyline, or enjoy a wintry park scene any time of year with collectible snow globes.

Guests can bring the park’s famous rides right to their home or office with wooden replicas from Coaster Cutouts. Current designs include vehicles from Steel Vengeance, Raptor, Snake River Expedition, GateKeeper, Gemini, Maverick, Magnum XL-200 and more.

Making boring walls more thrilling is easy with wall décor like the 2022 Cedar Point calendar, featuring beautiful park photography, limited-edition pennants, natural wood signs with ride logos and phrases, framed photos and park maps.

When an exact item is hard to choose, Cedar Point gift cards are a great stocking stuffer and can be used at most park locations. To ensure timely delivery of any of these items, guests should purchase them now at cedarpointonlineshop.com.

Nothing beats a real visit to America’s Roller Coast, and the 2022 Gold Pass is the best way to gift an entire summer of record-breaking rides, signature festivals and events, award-winning live entertainment and the mile-long Cedar Point Beach.

The 2022 Gold Pass includes season-long admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, in-park discounts and more. Plus, it’s easy to purchase a 2022 Gold Pass online and print or email the redemption voucher immediately for a quick, no-hassle gifting experience. Visit cedarpoint.com/pass for more information and to purchase.

Cedar Point’s opening day is Saturday, May 7, 2022. Keep up on the latest winter projects, behind-the-scenes info and more by following the park on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram.