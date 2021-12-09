The curse is real: Revenge Of The Mummy at Universal Orlando Resort reaches 100 million riders

Universal Orlando Resort announced today that 100 million riders have forfeited their souls on Revenge of the Mummy – a thrilling, indoor roller coaster that plunges guests into total darkness to flee the wrath of the evil Mummy, Imhotep.

Revenge of the Mummy first debuted in 2004 and continues to be among the most popular coasters today, with many considering it the best indoor roller coaster ever. Inspired by the blockbuster “Mummy” films, the award-winning attraction launches guests forward – and backward – to the depths of the tomb as they narrowly evade scarab beetles, fiery explosions, a terrifying army of mummies and more.

Since BEST INDOOR ROLLER COASTER became an annual Golden Ticket Award category in 2007, Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Orlando took the award 11 out of 12 times. With a dynamic roller coaster built by Premier Rides combined with immersive theming from the creative minds at Universal, Revenge of the Mummy has become a must-do for every guest visiting the park. In 2019, the Golden Ticket Awards retired the category and declared Revenge of the Mummy as a Golden Ticket Awards Legend!

“Revenge of the Mummy is one of those experiences our guests love — and keep coming back to enjoy. It combines great storytelling with an incredible ride and amazing special effects. And our guests really feel like they are in the middle of their own adventure,” said Rich Costales, executive vice president of resort operations, Universal Studios Orlando.