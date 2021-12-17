Holiday in the Park Parade a hit at Six Flags Over Texas

The all-new Holly Jolly Holiday Parade at Six Flags Over Texas has debuted to rave reviews during the annual Holiday in the Park event. The parade features a spectacle of lights, festive characters and seven giant floats passing through the midways of the park, including a finale float with Santa Claus.

The parade, a production of Kern Studios– the company behind the 18 Mardi Gras parades each year in New Orleans– runs at 7:00 p.m. each night.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas continues each day through December 23, plus December 26 – January 2, 2022.

Families looking for last-minute photos with Santa can also visit Santa’s Outpost through December 23. Children can also write letters to Santa before the big day and spend time writing a special letter to military members and first responders.