Kings Island announces new parade for Winterfest

Today Kings Island announced that this year’s WinterFest will feature the addition of a brand new parade. The nightly Wonderland Parade will feature more than 150 festive performers and eight floats with classic themes such as toy boxes, gingerbread houses and even a float for the big man himself- Santa Claus. WinterFest kicks off on Friday, November 26- the day after Thanksgiving.

visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest/