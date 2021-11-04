Dollywood’s 2022 Season features anticipated return of guest-favorite experiences, expanded festivals

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Even with plenty of fun still to go during Dollywood’s 2021 season thanks the award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 6, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022), the Pigeon Forge theme park plans for an even bigger 2022, thanks to larger festival offerings, the return of two guest-favorite experiences, and a new season pass structure that allows guests more options as they plan for next year. The park opens to the general public for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 12.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health (April 22-June 5) grows larger with several new iconic Mosaiculture displays that increase the overall footprint of this colorful springtime event. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests as they make their way through hundreds of thousands of blooms during this stunning festival. In addition, Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities with a menu full of delectable delicacies that highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s innovative Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show was one of this season’s most memorable highlights to date, and in 2022 the show grows with even more drones taking to the skies above the Smoky Mountains. In collaboration with Intel Drone Light Shows, Sweet Summer Nights combines the advanced technology of hundreds of sophisticated drones with a traditional fireworks extravaganza. It’s the perfect way for families to celebrate their unforgettable day at Dollywood. Sweet Summer Nights—which also includes a nightly dance party—takes place each evening during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 18- Aug. 7).

The Gazillion Bubbles Show—one of Dollywood guests’ most requested shows—also marks its return during Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration and promises to leave every child and child-at-heart with a smile on their face, thanks to “gazillions” of bubbles and guest interactions that make up every performance. The Gazillion Bubbles Show is back for the first time since 2017.

A family tradition for many families, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 23- Oct. 29) celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented artists and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that create the picture-perfect photo op for families to enjoy. New in 2022, guests will have a hoot in Craftsman’s Valley as it transforms into Hoot Owl Hollow thanks to a number of owl-themed displays both in the park and suspended in the trees above.

The 13-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 5- Jan. 1)—concludes the park’s 2022 season with five million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.

With so much new to experience in 2022, it is the perfect season for a Dollywood season pass. To accommodate the ever-evolving needs of Dollywood guests, a new season pass structure featuring several new pass types—Silver, Gold and Diamond—has been created to allow more options for visitors to tailor their experience.

The Dollywood Silver Season Pass starts at $139 and offers unlimited visits, two Bring-a-Friend Free tickets and a discount on Dollywood lodging. For just $55 more, guests can opt for the Dollywood Gold Season Pass. The Gold Pass—which is priced $30 less than a 2021 Gold Season Pass—represents a tremendous value for guests thanks to unlimited visits, Saturday Early Ride Time for the passholder, four Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, and discounts on dining, merchandise, and lodging. In addition, the Gold Pass provides free parking, a one-day unlimited refill mug per pass, various other discounts and access to special “Golden Events,” exclusive events just for Gold and Diamond passholders. Only the named passholder can receive the perks associated with each pass type.

Diamond Season Passes provide a premium experience for guests. Diamond passholders receive six Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, larger discounts, an all-season unlimited refill mug per pass, and a free one-time preferred parking admission per pass. Diamond passholders also receive many of the other perks assigned to both Gold and Silver passes. In addition, Diamond Season Passes provide the passholder unlimited access to Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Gold and Diamond Pass Holders also can take advantage of another exciting new perk created for the 2022 season, Dollywood’s new daily “Golden Hours.” During the first hour of each operating day, Gold and Diamond Season Passes will operate just like TimeSaver passes, allowing the named passholder expedited boarding on Dollywood’s world-class rides and attractions. Passes for 2022 are on sale now.

For more information about Dollywood’s 2022 season or season passes, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app. Dollywood’s 2021 season concludes with Smoky Mountain Christmas, which begins Saturday (Nov. 6).