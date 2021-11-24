Great Coasters and Leisure Labs announce first Great Coasters International, Inc. product in Japan

SARASOTA, Fla. — Clair Hain, President and Owner of Great Coasters International, Inc., and Tim Viox, Co-Owner of Leisure Labs, LLC, announce a partnership with Sanoyas Rides Corporation to bring Tobu Zoo’s legendary Regina Wooden Roller Coaster back to its original glory!

Sanoyas Rides Corporation President, Mr. Yoshio Nagamatsu, stated that “Great Coasters is the only company who can execute this challenging project, and we are excited to have Great Coasters as our partner in bringing the legendary Regina Wooden Coaster back to its full glory!”

Mr. Masakazu Matsumoto/ Manager of Tobu Zoo proclaimed “Regina is a well known and long loved ride by many people for a long time. We are very pleased to be able to re-open the Regina with Great Coaster’s new trains.”

Mr. Nagamatsu noted that “It is an honor to have this opportunity to work with Great Coasters on “Regina”: The Legend of Wooden Roller Coaster in Tobu Zoo. Not only roller coaster enthusiasts, but also many amusement park patrons in Japan have been waiting for it to come back. We have no doubt that Great Coasters is the best partner to make their dream come true.”

Clair Hain, Owner of GCI stated “We are very excited to finally be working in Japan. We have been working on this partnership for multiple years and countless miles! As a lifelong builder of Wooden Roller Coasters, I have been familiar with Regina since it was originally constructed. It is an honor to have the opportunity to make this wonderful ride a Great Coasters ride!”

Viox added, “We have developed a very good relationship with the team at Sanoyas and Tobu Zoo – a real partnership beyond a normal business relationship. All parties involved understand the tremendous value such a strong partnership brings to a project. Clair and his team are perfectly suited for this unique endeavor!”