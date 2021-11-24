Vintage for the victory! Voters choose clear winner for new Kangaroo logo and theme

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The votes have been tallied and a victor made clear: Kennywood’s Kangaroo ride will feature the Vintage theming, including a ride logo, vibrant car designs and all-new LED lighting package when it makes its triumphant return in 2022

Nearly 12,000 votes were submitted to select the new style for the returning ride, as park management allowed the public to pick between two themes as Kangaroo begins the process of bouncing back in 2022. The Vintage theme received approximately 80 percent of the votes in the three-day period.

“Our guests asked for Kangaroo’s comeback, and we’re hoppy—happy—to make it happen,” says General Manager Mark Pauls. “Allowing the public to play a role in the ride’s exciting future is just the beginning of many exciting things to come.”

Leading up to its opening next year, guests can follow along with the Kangaroo’s refurbishment through a special web series at Kennywood.com. As that work begins, Holiday Lights emerges as the hot item for family fun.

Kennywood is Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve, with a record-setting celebration scheduled for Black Friday – November 26. The park will host The World’s Largest Ugly Sweater Party that evening in an attempt to set a new record for such an event. Kennywood’s sister parks around the country (Lake Compounce, Dutch Wonderland, and Castle Park) will hold the same event Friday, with all four parks holding their official count at 7 p.m. in an attempt to establish a new multi-location sweater-wearing record.

Guests can participate by visiting on Friday evening and gathering around Kennywood’s 100-foot-tall Christmas Tree at 7 p.m., where they’ll be joined by live entertainers, plus Kenny Kangaroo and fellow character friends!

The best way to Make Your Season Sparkle with a Holiday Lights visit is by purchasing a Season Pass during the annual Black Friday sale. Guests can save up to $30 off Gold and Platinum Season Passes, which provide free admission to Holiday Lights in 2021, plus unlimited visits in 2022.