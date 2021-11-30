DECEMBER 2021
By amusementtoday | November 30, 2021
The DECEMBER 2021 issue includes:
- 2021 IAFE Convention and Trade Show come to San Antonio
- Annual Holiday Cooking Guide
- Gerstlauer, Ride Entertainment bring one-of-a-kind coaster to Texas
- Holiday merriment unfolds in parks across the country
- Almost 1.6 million attend Arizona State Fair
- The Great Frederick Fair has successful run
- Upgrades and a new slide in store for Adventure Island
- Cowabunga Bay illuminates off-season with Festival of Lanterns
- Cincinnati-area youths learn industry secrets as part of Coaster Camp
- Cedar Point featured on Food Network’s Dinner Impossible
- WWA welcomes return of networking opportunities for industry
- January begins industry safety seminars, return to in-person format
- Bell’s Amusement Park announces a comeback in Oklahoma … and more!