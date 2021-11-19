ENSO spins into Blackpool Pleasure Beach for 2022

The UK’s first and only double launch rollercoaster ICON is getting twisted next Spring with ENSŌ. In a first for Europe, riders on ICON’s rear two seats will spin and twist freely during the ride’s existing thrilling duration.

ICON’s exhilarating high speed accelerations, electrifying twists and turns and heart stopping interactions will all be turned up to a whole new level by ENSŌ.

ICON launches riders with the same acceleration as a Formula One car, rising and swooping through numerous interactions with other rides before hitting a second launch which powers riders high above Blackpool Pleasure Beach and through to the conclusion of this exciting journey. ENSŌ magnifies these thrills and creates a whole new experience for those who dare to get twisted.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Managing Director, Amanda Thompson OBE, met with Mack Rides Chief Executive Officer, Christian von Elverfeldt, and Chief Officer Sales and Marketing, Thorsten Koebele at the recent IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo in Orlando to sign the deal.

On signing this contact with Mack Rides, Amanda Thompson OBE comments, “We are delighted to once again be working with Mack Rides. We have a longstanding relationship with the Mack family and this continues the strong links between our two families. ENSŌ promises to be a thrilling addition to ICON and I can’t wait to see everyone get twisted next year.”

ENSŌ is a sacred symbol in Zen Buddhism meaning circle, or sometimes, circle of togetherness. It is traditionally drawn using only one brushstroke as a meditative practice in letting go of the mind and allowing the body to create, as the singular brushstroke allows for no modifications.

Like the symbol it is named after, once you climb aboard the ride, clear your mind and allow your body to experience the intense, thrilling experiences of ENSŌ. Dare to get twisted!

ENSŌ will get guests at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a spin from Spring 2022.