Holovis and Legoland New York Resort win prestigious Brass Ring Award at IAAPA Expo 2021

Holovis and LEGOLAND New York were the proud recipients of a second place Brass Ring Award at the IAAPA 2021 Expo in Orlando for LEGO Factory Adventure Ride, the brand new attraction that opened with the resort this Summer. The ride was awarded in the “Major Ride/Attraction Product cost of more than US$5 million” category.

LEGOLAND New York Resort opened to the public this Summer as the largest LEGOLAND ever built, covering over 150 acres with 50 rides, attractions and shows in seven themed lands. The flagship attraction at the resort is the LEGO Factory Adventure Ride, an exclusive experience that can only be found in New York!

At the start of the experience guests are greeted by the eccentric Professor Brick, who guides them on a first of its kind adventure into the LEGO Factory. Here guests discover how the famous bricks are made before being transformed into their very own LEGO Minifigure! The guests are then packaged up and transported to one lucky child’s bedroom where the greatest adventure of all begins – play!

To create this unique attraction Merlin Magic Making worked with attraction designer Holovis to provide turnkey scenic, technical, and media content solutions, whilst ETF Ride Systems created the trackless ride system. The attraction is powered by Holovis’ ground-breaking HoloTrac technology, the next-generation innovation which is behind the guests’ magical transformation into a Minifigure.

The LEGO Factory Adventure Ride is truly an attraction for the whole family and fits perfectly as the flagship attraction at LEGOLAND New York. The teams at Holovis, Merlin Magic Making and ETF Ride Systems are all so proud to have worked together to create a magical experience which seamlessly blends never-before-seen technology with fantastic set design and engaging storytelling.