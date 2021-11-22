Bouncing back in 2022: Kennywood’s classic Kangaroo returns

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A true Kennywood classic will rejoin the park’s world-class collection of rides in 2022.The iconic Kangaroo will return fully refurbished and ready to thrill riders with its unique ride experience – a rite of passage for younger guests seeking bigger thrills.

“Kangaroo is a one-of-a-kind ride that’s perfect for a one-of-a-kind park like Kennywood,” says General Manager Mark Pauls. “We heard our guests ask for its return, and we are excited to bring the last ride of its kind in the world back, better than ever.”

More than a ride, Kangaroo is a timeless Kennywood tradition. Riders have looked forward to the feeling of weightlessness aboard the attraction for generations. Now, the ride that served as the inspiration for Kennywood’s mascot will make its triumphant return 60 years after its initial debut.

In partnership with Premier Rides – one of the amusement industry’s leading ride manufacturers and innovators – Kennywood has begun a total refurbishment of Kangaroo. This work will enhance the experience with an all-new LED lighting package, vibrant new colors, and state of the art operating systems while still providing the classic “Flying Coaster” feel.

“Our goal is to update Kangaroo, but more importantly, ensure we preserve the longstanding history of this timeless ride,” says Premier Rides President Jim Seay. “By modernizing the Kangaroo, we can provide many more generations of Kennywood fans the opportunity to happily hop aboard for decades to come.”

Kennywood fans made their voices heard in requests for Kangaroo’s return, and they will get to play a major role in its exciting future by selecting the ride’s new logo and theming. Guests can choose between two options for the Kangaroo’s logo and ride car design by visiting Kennywood.com/Kangaroo and voting for their preferred choice. Visitors can vote once per day now through Sunday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The winning theme will be announced on Wednesday, November 24. In the months to come, guests can follow along as the Kangaroo undergoes its transformation through a special web series at Kennywood.com.

Kangaroo debuted at Kennywood in 1962, and though not officially considered a roller coaster, creator John Norman Bartlett dubbed it a “Flying Coaster” due to the single, sharp slope in its circular track that ride cars shot up into a joyous airtime moment of weightlessness. It quickly became a park favorite for its simple fun, and in 1974 served as an inspiration for Kennywood’s first mascot: Kenny Kangaroo. When it returns in 2022, Kangaroo will once again be the last ride of its kind operating in the entire world.

Guests can secure their rides on Kennywood’s world-class collection of rides, including the renewed Kangaroo, with a 2022 Season Pass. The park’s Black Friday Sale begins today and features savings up to $30 off Gold and Platinum Season Passes, which provide free admission to Holiday Lights.