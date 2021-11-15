Embed unveils its latest breakthrough design tech innovation at IAAPA Expo 2021 Orlando, solidifying position as the ultimate contactless solution in the industry

ORLANDO — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries unveils its latest breakthrough design innovation at IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando, Florida, from November 16 to 19th.

Been There, Done That.

After launching their award-winning Mobile Wallet at the IAAPA Expo 2019, Embed made history again! Two years since its announcement, the Mobile Wallet is still the ONLY non-banking, finance-payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the consumers’ Google Pay or Apple Wallet.

True to its 20-year legacy in tech pioneering history in the industry, Embed spent 2 years in the lab developing the cutting-edge self-service KIOSK+ that is set to become the breakthrough tech innovation of the year. Not unlike the Mobile Wallet, no other business solutions player has anything close.

With one of the largest touchscreen displays in the industry, a dramatically sleeker design, and expandable modularity, Embed’s KIOSK – the industry’s best self-service kiosk – becomes SO MUCH MORE in KIOSK+.

Smart & Skinny Machines, Game-Changing Space-Savers

KIOSK+ is sleeker than ever – with a leaner footprint than 100% of the kiosks in the industry, so operators can dedicate their game room floor to what matters most – revenue-generating games instead of outdated balance check machines and other large space-consuming hardware systems like bulkier kiosks and top-up stations. The KIOSK+ enables operators to maximise their game room floor revenue per square foot.

Looking Great in a Two-Piece

KIOSK+ reimagines modularity with its removable screen and base, making it the only kiosk on the operator’s own terms. It’s upgradable and modifiable with additional game card dispensers and other hardware modules of choice – a kiosk solution that grows as a business grows. The monitor can be used as a wall-mounted top-up/reload station; it can be mounted on a pillar in the middle of a game room floor, whatever and wherever it needs to be without taking any floor space!



Redefining Definition

The user experience gets a dynamic oomph with the enormous 27-inch responsive touchscreen display screen – making it one of the largest screens in the industry and a great look for upsell promotions. Add in its fast and responsive software, KIOSK+ enables a seamless guest experience.



Configuration Options

KIOSK+ is available in various configuration options that are good for any business, from entry-level to an expanding operator, or an unmanned game room floor. The emONE+ is a supercharged version of Embed’s emONE, a fully unmanned self-installing and service kiosk (with a built-in server) with credit card and cash & coin transaction modes, an 800-game card dispenser capacity, and now it comes in the KIOSK+ skinny design. Operators can then dedicate their unmanned game room floor to what matters most – revenue-generating games.

The KIOSK+ single card dispenser configuration carries 400 game cards while the dual card dispenser can handle 800 – both of which can have either credit card or cash & coin options; the kiosk configuration options are in the hands of the operator.



Any operator can personalize the KIOSK+ by wrapping its base in their own customized branding and messaging design.



“Embed aims to enable, empower, and ease the Business of Fun, transforming it with our technology innovation. We have a clear vision of the FEC of the future, and KIOSK+ is a product that will transform what FECs are willing to accept from their business solutions providers; no more space-consuming bulky kiosks. Business solutions should enable operators to optimise the consumer experience while driving greater revenue and profit per square foot, which is the design purpose of KIOSK+. We are excited to help operators maximise their game room floor with revenue-generating games, lower their costs, and achieve their business goals through this innovation,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.



The combination of the Mobile Wallet, wearable media and the next generation kiosk solidify Embed as the ULTIMATE Contactless Solution in the industry.

Exclusive IAAPA Promotion

Embed is offering a KIOSK+ is exceptionally priced and Embed is offering a promotion exclusive for IAAPA Expo 2021. Operators can get this breakthrough innovation for 10% off promotional price. This promotion is valid until 15 December 2021 only.

The Next Step in Exceptional Customer Service, Care & Training

To further push the boundaries of enabling customers to become FECs of the future with the right tech solutions, Embed is the first in the industry to launch the new Customer Help Centre. This smart knowledge base is a powerhouse of data that customers can access to maximise all the features of any Embed system they are using.



Powered by Zendesk, the industry leader in online web support, the Customer Help Centre includes Embed’s new customer Welcome Pack, close to 500 help articles and user help guides, and 50 help videos and training tutorials. With this, troubleshooting, reconfigurations, and other setup can be a DIY for the customer. Embed believes that knowledge is power – putting power in the customer’s hands, on their own terms.

Redefining the Game Card with the Breakaway Game Card: Snap. Strap. Play.

In 2019, Embed reimagined and redefined wearable media beyond the game card with over 200 new card designs. Now, Embed has merged the traditional game card and wearable media with the Breakaway game card. This breakthrough innovation features a section that can be snapped off the traditional game card and worn with a band and reusable toggle, enabling guests to easily snap off the wearable media, strap the game card, and get in the zone – snap, strap, and play! Operators can simply use their existing Embed kiosk dispenser to issue the Breakaway game card and place a container with the strap and reusable toggle next to the kiosk to ease any inventory management concerns regarding wearable media.

IAAPA Expo 2021 participants can visit Embed at the Orange County Convention Center, Booth #606 from November 16 to 19th to catch the KIOSK+ in action. There will be daily Happy Hour sessions from 2 to 6 PM, free product demos of Mobile Wallet & TOOLKIT, freebies, and more. Schedule an appointment here for the full red carpet experience.