DNP’s famous printer wall returns to IAAPA 2021

CONCORD, N.C. — After nearly two years without an in-person show, IAAPA guests are anxious to return to the show floor and reunite with one of the show’s top stars: the DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) printer wall. Visit booth #4458 and see the famous printer wall made of eight DNP dye-sublimation printers each programmed to print on a different type of DNP media at the touch of a button.

“Dye-sublimation technology is the ideal solution for amusement parks and attractions for many reasons,” say Shinichi Yamashita, President of DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation. “Unlike inkjet prints, dye-sublimation prints do not require drying time—in turn, allowing staff members to continually print images without the worry of smudging ink. Budgeting for dye-sublimation printers is also easier because venues don’t have to plan for ink refills—each image comes out to the same price, whether black and white or colorful. In a business where pictures are constantly used to build revenue and elevate the guest experience, it’s important to plan ahead and dye-sublimation printing makes it easy.”

DNP IAM’s printer wall will feature four of its award-winning DS620A printers and four of the new, light-weight QW410 printers lined up and ready to print on command. Each printer is programmed with a different type of media including photo strips, perforated media, DNP’s unique Metallic and Silver Pearl luxury media, and more.

The DS620A is one of DNP’s most popular printers, designed to print using 12 different types of media and producing 4”x6” images in less than nine seconds and 5”x7” images in 15 seconds. The QW410 photo printer is the most compact printer on the market. Featuring lay-flat functionality and a new 4.5” print head, its reduced power consumption of approximately 35% makes it easy for amusement parks and attraction venues to run longer battery-powered operations for unique photo experiences.

Amusement parks and attraction venues produce thousands of photo prints a day—from capturing screaming faces on the great thrill ride to snapping a family photo to last a lifetime—it’s important to provide the best product to keep guests coming back. Dye-sublimation printing technology not only provides reliable prints for guests but also reliable budgeting for amusement parks and attraction venues.

See the main attraction from DNP IAM at IAAPA Expo 2021 at booth #4458.