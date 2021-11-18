accesso wins multifaceted ticketing partnership with Calaway Park

ORLANDO — accesso Technology Group plc,the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has signed a three-year partnership with Calaway Park to provide its accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso Sirusware point-of-sale ticketing solution to support the operator’s ticketing operations. Implementation of both solutions is scheduled to go live in November 2021.

The fully hosted and award-winning accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite provides an easy-to-use eCommerce experience for guests, available at their fingertips via desktop, tablet or mobile device. And with the ability to deliver personalized, unique up- and cross-sell opportunities, operators can ensure each guest has access to everything they may need for an upcoming trip – from show tickets and dining packages to parking passes and stroller rentals. accesso Sirusware serves as an all-in-one solution for every point-of-sale need across an attraction or venue. The solution provides operators with a complete view of their guests’ purchasing behavior – including merchandise purchases, food & beverage orders, and more – all on one platform, eliminating the need for separate systems and databases.

“At Calaway Park, it’s all about family fun and that starts during the trip planning process,” said Bob Williams, general manager of Calaway Park. “Whether a guest is purchasing a season pass to visit us multiple times a season or is purchasing a one-day ticket for a special trip, the purchase process should be easy, intuitive and enjoyable. We are excited to partner with Accesso to provide this experience to our valued guests.”

Located in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, Calaway Park operates between May and October each year, offering 32 family-friendly rides throughout the park. As Western Canada’s largest outdoor family amusement park, Calaway Park has offered generations of families a safe, family fun experience for over 40 years. And with one-pay gate admission pricing, guests can enjoy the park experience at one set price, from live performances at the Celebration Square Stage to the Spray n’ Play attraction, which boasts 15 unique water features designed for family fun.

“Calaway Park has been delivering on the mission to provide its guests with ‘worry-free adventures’ for nearly 40 years,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “Through this partnership, we look forward to providing them with the experience-enhancing technology they need to continue on with that promise for years to come.”