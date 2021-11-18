Legoland Florida Resort reveals the biggest deals of the year for Black Friday, starting Tuesday, Nov 23

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year to save! LEGOLAND Florida Resort has revealed its biggest sale of the year with deep discounts on annual passes and vacation packages for Black Friday. The Black Friday Sale begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and guests can purchase at legoland.com/florida/offers/black-friday/

This year’s deals include:

AWESOME ANNUAL PASS FOR ONLY $99.99, save $80

The Awesome Annual Pass grants members:

Unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park for 12 months with NO blackout days

Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick or Treat, Holidays at LEGOLAND, LEGO NINJAGO Days and more!

Free self-parking at LEGOLAND Florida

Exclusive Annual Pass collectibles throughout the year

10% discount on dining and retail (some exclusions apply)

Discounts on LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park tickets

On-site hotel discounts at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)

UP TO 50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES

The deal includes:

Save up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed LEGO room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)

50% off 2-Day tickets to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park (for stays starting February 24, 2022, single day admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park will also be included)

FREE full breakfast daily at hotel

FREE self-parking

All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir

ANNUAL PASSHOLDER EXCLUSIVE, UP TO 50% OFF ROOM-ONLY PACKAGES

The deal includes:

Save up to 50% when you stay two or more nights in a fully themed LEGO® room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)

FREE full breakfast daily at hotel

FREE self-parking

All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir

Savvy shoppers can sign up today to be the first to snag these amazing deals: legoland.com/florida/newsletter/black-friday-2021/