Silver Dollar City unveils new production show

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City is celebrating An Old Time Christmasby presenting two new production shows, one, the all new Home For Christmas and the other, a complete rescoring and restaging of the classic Dickens’ Christmas Carol, nearly 700 miles of lights and many traditional favorites of the reigning, 4-time winner of ‘Best Theme Park Holiday Event’ in America. Silver Dollar City is internationally acclaimed for creativity and presentation, and shines its brightest during this extravagant festival running November 6-December 30, 2021.

Highlights include 30 shows each day & night; an elaborate 8-story, animated Christmas tree; over 6.5 million lights; Christmas in Midtown; holiday foods; Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade; The Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol plus award-winning rides coasting through the night skies.



Along with “Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade” winding through the streets twice each evening, multiple venues present other fan favorites such as The Living Nativity, the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies, Cool Yule a show made up of performers and a live band, Gospel groups and more. The City’s new $500,000 production, Home

For Christmas, a Broadway-style show, “will feature 12 singers and dancers, a four-piece band, 28 songs and over 40 costume changes” says Producer Casey Robertson. “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol is also returning, with new staging, new music and new twists on the classic favorite. It will be remarkable, from the snow to the beautiful set design, guests will be immersed in the Dickens’ experience. We have revitalized a holiday classic and made it into something really special.” Casey added.



Rollercoasters soar through the night sky with Christmas lights below, while Silver Dollar City’s famed Steam Train takes riders on a sing-along adventure. Bright lights line every inch of streets, buildings, walkways and trees, greeting guests with Joy on Town Square’s custom-designed, video-motion, towering tree. Just steps beyond, guests find Christmas in Midtown’s jaw-dropping display of light tunnels, wreath portals, flying angels, running reindeer, a moving train, stars, snowflakes and a giant turning globe, all created at Silver Dollar City.



Park revelers can watch demonstrating artisans creating heirloom works of art, often passed on from generation to generation. Guests can visit family-style restaurants serving holiday foods along with treats of the season created in on-site kitchens & bakeries. Foods include Holiday Dinner with smoked turkey, ham, prime rib and trimmings, specialty soups like potato leek, Silver Dollar City’s Miner’s Beef Stew plus a variety of desserts from apple dumplings with homemade ice cream to fried pies and holiday funnel cakes.



Silver Dollar City’s largest and newest addition, Rivertown, adds to the feeling of celebration with thousands of LED lights outlining Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread bakery and the Rivertown Smokehouse, featuring fresh-smoked meats and specialty desserts. The Rivertown Smokehouse offers covered decks with heaters, allowing for outdoor dining along the banks of the Mystic River.



The Stats of the Lights

The two-month long holiday event boasts some impressive statistics such as over 6.5 million lights (that’s 680 miles of brilliance!), 1,000 decorated Christmas trees, 600 wreaths, and over 3 miles of garland and ribbon. Christmas In Midtown bursts with the colors of 1.5 million LED lighted tunnels and displays up 9 stories.