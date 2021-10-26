November 2021 Pre-IAAPA issue
By amusementtoday | October 26, 2021
The NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-IAAPA issue includes:
- IAAPA Expo 2021 preview
- Walt Disney World celebrate 50 years
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas gives Poltergeist complete makeover
- Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures expanding
- Holidays boost Fun-Land of Fredericksburg
- Kansas State Fair not impacted by COVID-19
- Ocean Park adds Water World expansion
- Niagara Splash World reopens part of Fantasy Island
- Six Flags relocates corporate headquarters to former ballpark
- Woman of Influence: IAAPA’s Susan Story
- Soaring Eagle evolves, becomes Altitude Rides and Attractions
- 2021 Golden Ticket Awards receive warm reception from thankful industry
- 2021 projects keep Baynum Painting busy
- New AIMS International program to highlight growth
- Embed provides cashless solutions to Australia’s Planet Royale
- Carowinds to host IRT’s Ride Camp 2022
- Rocky Mountain Construction subject of new documentary … and more!