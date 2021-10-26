November 2021 Pre-IAAPA issue

The NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-IAAPA issue includes:

  • IAAPA Expo 2021 preview
  • Walt Disney World celebrate 50 years
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas gives Poltergeist complete makeover
  • Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures expanding
  • Holidays boost Fun-Land of Fredericksburg
  • Kansas State Fair not impacted by COVID-19
  • Ocean Park adds Water World expansion
  • Niagara Splash World reopens part of Fantasy Island
  • Six Flags relocates corporate headquarters to former ballpark
  • Woman of Influence: IAAPA’s Susan Story
  • Soaring Eagle evolves, becomes Altitude Rides and Attractions
  • 2021 Golden Ticket Awards receive warm reception from thankful industry
  • 2021 projects keep Baynum Painting busy
  • New AIMS International program to highlight growth
  • Embed provides cashless solutions to Australia’s Planet Royale
  • Carowinds to host IRT’s Ride Camp 2022
  • Rocky Mountain Construction subject of new documentary … and more!
