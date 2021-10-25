Gerstlauer to build one-of-a-kind, Infinity Roller coaster in the United States

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, GmbH, a proud partner of Ride Entertainment, has signed an agreement to manufacture a one-of-a-kind, Infinity roller coaster for a soon-to-be-named customer in the United States. The attraction, which is scheduled to open in late 2022, will be formally announced at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando next month.

“I am constantly amazed at how the team at Gerstlauer conquers unique challenges thrown their way,” said Ed Hiller, CEO and Founder of Ride Entertainment. “This new Infinity coaster will have guests racing to it in order to be the first to ride as it is being installed at a high-profile location.”

Ride Entertainment’s world-renown Installation team will construct the ride for the client.

“This project will once again showcase the ingenuity and creativity of Gerstlauer,” added Hiller. “In addition, our outstanding Installation team will be able to show why they are the gold standard of the attractions industry.”