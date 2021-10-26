Blackpool Pleasure Beach extends 2021 season

Wrap up and Buckle up this winter as Blackpool Pleasure Beach extends the 2021 season into mid-December, providing even more opportunities to enjoy the much-loved family attraction for even longer.

The UK’s most ride-intensive amusement park will be operating daily until 31st October, then every weekend until 12th December, to coincide with Blackpool’s famous Illuminations.

With so much to offer there’s something for everyone including Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s incredible line up of rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and family favourites such as the Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool Pleasure Beach provides a fun filled day out for thrill seekers and families alike.

Dare to ride ICON, the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster and if you’ve a head for heights the UK’s tallest coaster, The Big One offers high-speed drops and breath-taking views.

Ride Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, an action packed trip through Wallace & Gromit’s adventures in a giant slipper and journey through a Grand Day Out to the Curse of the Were Rabbit.

For those hoping to deliver their Christmas lists personally, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Christmas Grotto will be opening as part of the extended season. Enjoy the magical Grotto, visit Santa and receive a gift too. Book as an online supplement with your E-ticket on one of the days the park is open for £15.99.

Discussing the decision to extend the park’s season, a Blackpool Pleasure Beach spokesperson, commented: “We are really excited to be keeping the park open longer this year with our Winter Weekends. The Christmas Grotto is always really popular with families and we are delighted to be able to invite little ones to meet Father Christmas as part of a fun-filled day with us.”

Winter Weekends run from 6th November to 12th December. To learn more about Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s extended season and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/