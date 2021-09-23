WhiteWater announces key hires ahead of IAAPA Expo Europe 2021

VANCOUVER, Canada — WhiteWater announces two new key hires in business development ahead of IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, September 28 – 30.

VP, Business Development at Vantage

Industry veteran Frank Good is assuming the position of Vice President, Business Development at Vantage, WhiteWater’s technology unit.

Backed by WhiteWater’s 40 years of expertise in the water and theme park space, Vantage is an advanced software platform accelerating the digital transformation of the leisure industry. Combining wearable tech, RFID, beacons, mobile apps, and intelligent algorithms, it can integrate all the systems and data used by a park for the benefit of its visitors as well as its marketing and operations teams. Vantage’s data portal uncovers actionable insights to reveal venue opportunities and at the same time, optimize venue management.

Frank Good’s experience providing digital solutions to parks matches the objectives at Vantage. He has dedicated 10 years of his career helping clients succeed through technology. Good has worked with top brands in the amusement, cultural institution, zoo, aquarium, and ski markets to improve their guest experience as well as drive new outcomes for revenue and brand metrics. “It is rare to find a person with Frank’s experience bringing disruptive technologies to the industry. We are excited to add him to the team and deliver our innovative solution to market,” said Philip Edgell, President of Vantage.

VP, Global Business Development in the Water Rides Division

Attractions veteran Domingo Vergoossen is taking the role of Vice President, Global Business Development in WhiteWater’s Water Rides division.

While well known for water slides, WhiteWater has also been dominant in the design, manufacturing, and refurbishment of water rides for a decade, offering attractions such as Log Flume, Shoot the Chute, and the IAAPA Brass Ring Award-winning Spinning Rapids Ride.

Domingo Vergoossen’s experience in water ride design and projects spans over 15 years. He began as a designer at Vekoma Amusement Rides and then was charged with establishing Vekoma’s first China manufacturing facility in Guangdong province in 2004. Vergoossen was instrumental in setting up the FlyOver theatre in Vancouver and was part of the development team that brought the attraction to other cities. Vergoossen has previously worked with WhiteWater on several projects, with a sharp focus on client needs.

“We are honoured to welcome Domingo to WhiteWater. His depth of expertise will be extremely valuable to help our clients realize their goals, while his breadth of knowledge will help the team see the whole picture,” said Paul Chutter, WhiteWater’s President.

Reasons to Visit WhiteWater at IAAPA Expo Europe

WhiteWater invites Expo attendees to come meet Frank and Domingo at the show, as well as the rest of the team, to discuss projects and new developments in water, theme, and surf parks, and how these can create value for clients in Europe.

In addition to meeting WhiteWater’s line-up of experts, their booth will be chockfull of new products, interactive demos, and dynamic models. Visitors are invited to stop by for an introduction to the company’s latest water slide, Parallel Pursuit, a true side-by-side racing experience, available in both body and mat versions.

Another highlight this year is Endless Surf, a surf pool with innovative wave technology that enables simultaneous participation of guests with different skill levels. Expo visitors will be able to see a scaled model of how Endless Surf can serve as an anchor attraction.

Conference Session: Creating Iconic Attractions

Having helped parks create iconic attractions for the last four decades, WhiteWater is proud to share some of that insight and experience with Expo attendees. WhiteWater’s Executive Vice President in Europe, Grant Poje, will be a speaker together with leaders from Firefly Creations, Liseberg, and Compagnie Des Alpes in a session discussing different aspects to consider when creating an iconic attraction for a park.

Session info:

Creating Iconic Attractions

Tuesday, September 28, 16:00 – 17:00

Conference Room 2, Hall 2

Full-Service Office in Europe

Based out of Munich, WhiteWater’s European headquarters has a full-service office that offers the know-how of a world market leader with a keen understanding of European markets. “Like everyone else in the industry, we are very excited to finally be able to catch up with friends in person and meet new ones at the show,” said Rainer Maelzer, President of WhiteWater ERA GmbH. He continued, “I am very proud of the international team we have put together. We are happy to serve you in not just English, but also German, Dutch, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, French, Turkish, or Russian—from our different perspectives and cultures.”

Visitors can find WhiteWater at Booth #2-948.