Embed welcome Shafraz Kassam as new general manager in EMEA operations

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Leading the transformation of the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, has appointed Shafraz Kassam as General Manager of Operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Coming from a family that is heavily involved in the hospitality industry, Kassam has had hands-on learning and immersion about providing top-notch customer service. This landed him the Operations Manager post for Village Market Recreation, eventually earning him the award for Best Mall in Nairobi plus an exclusive radio feature on EastFM.

Kassam subsequently held the General Manager position at PINS Entertainment, where he was at the helm of leading East Africa’s biggest family entertainment center, achieving and maintaining impressive profitability from month one of operations.

A lover of fun himself, Kassam is the accredited founder of Kenya’s first ever competitive bowling league. He is also known as an amazing host of many fun-filled and motivational team building sessions for staff development that boost morale and company productivity.

“I am very enthusiastic and passionate about ensuring that clients get the ultimate guest experience as it is my personal mission to put a smile on people’s faces on a daily basis. I feel fortunate to be joining the already impressive leadership team of Embed and I am equally excited to make the impossible possible with these people,” says Kassam.

“We are thrilled to have Shafraz onboard the Embed family! With his deep roots in the industry, we are expectant to see amazing results in the EMEA organization, function, and business,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed Solutions Group. “We are completely focused on providing solutions to help operators drive more profit for their business by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs, and achieving their business goals. This requires superior executive leaders made of professionals like Shafraz with stellar track records in the family entertainment space and a passion for the technology that fuels the industry.”