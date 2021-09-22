IAFE Convention & Trade Show to offer educational tracks, fun-filled trade show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Plans for the 2021 IAFE Convention & Trade Show are going full-steam ahead, according to IAFE Director of Meetings Kate Turner. The event takes place Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Workshops this year will be divided into tracks in a variety of categories. You can stick with one track the entire Convention, or you can pick and choose from our complete list of workshop topics. Track categories will include Agriculture, Marketing & Sponsorship, Facilities/Operations, Entertainment & Ticketing, Commercial Exhibits & Concessions, and Professional Development. For a list of all workshops, visit www.fairsandexpos.com/files/ galleries/WorkshopTopicTracks.pdf.

“Booth spaces for the 2021 IAFE Trade Show are 70% sold,” according to IAFE Director of Sales Steve Siever. “Our office has seen an uptick in booth sales in recent weeks – as the summer fair season winds down. Our showcasing stages are completely sold out and we’ve had great interest in our Verified Buyers/Exhibitor Breakfast event.”

Long-time exhibitor and IAFE supporter Ryan Wilkerson, president and CEO of Haas & Wilkerson Insurance says, “The IAFE Trade Show is the one opportunity during the year for us to see our friends and clients all in one place. It’s like a family reunion where we actually get some work done as well! Coming out of COVID, I can’t think of another place I’d rather be. We have attended a few other trade shows for other family entertainment industries and the energy was off the charts. I expect the IAFE Trade Show will blow the others away.

“Each year our company uses the IAFE convention and tradeshow to kick off the next year’s fair season work. It is a wonderful way to showcase our acts, connect with current clients, and meet new clients from all around the country. It is a great value,” says Gary Berg, of long-time exhibitor G.L. Berg Entertainment. To learn more about the Trade Show and for a complete list of exhibitors, visit www.iafeconvention.com/tradeshow.