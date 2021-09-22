ICON Park’s safety program recognized with prestigious award

ORLANDO — Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park is determined to be the top destination for locals and tourists. However, what you might not know is the open-air entertainment complex’s commitment to safety.

Recently, Insurance Office of America presented ICON Park with the IOA Workers Comp Safety Award. This award recognizes organizations that exhibit outstanding dedication, commitment and contribution to the improvement and excellence in the safety and health of its employees. The honor is difficult to achieve as it requires organizations claims loss ratio to be under five percent.

“ICON Park has achieved a three percent loss ratio over the past five years,” said Brian Buckley, senior partner at IOA.

The entertainment complex constantly evaluates its safety and training program, making adjustments and implementing changes as needed. An essential element to managing the entertainment complex’s safety program is defining ownership of each aspect of training and compliance. This is accomplished with The Wheel Maintenance and Park Operation Support internal team, the Guest Services and Operations internal team, external industry safety/operational consultants, and also third-party ride inspectors who perform annual inspections and testing.

To round out ICON Park’s safety program, facility and ride inspections are conducted by qualified personnel daily.

“The credit for this award goes to our employees because they care and our leaders because of the quality culture they maintain,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “I am very proud of them and fortunate to be on their team.”

ICON Park’s safety program is based on OSHA compliance, ASTM F-24 Standards for Amusement Rides & Devices, Compliance with Florida Amusement Ride Regulations, Ride Manufacturers guideline, IAAPA and Amusement Industry best practices, and guidance from the company’s insurance broker IOA. ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.