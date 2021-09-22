Semnox Cashless System for arcades at Pleasureland Amusement in Whitby, U.K.

Semnox adds yet another feather in its cap as Pleasureland Amusement in Whitby, UK completes one year of implementation of the Semnox Cashless System for arcades. Located a stone’s throw from the beach along the sunny east coast of Yorkshire, Pleasureland is the ultimate destination for the whole family with arcade games, indoor golf, bowling, an ice-cream bar and much more!

After being shut for almost 4 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pleasureland Amusement re-opened in early July 2020 with the brand new TapTap contactless card system that provides increased safety for customers by making it easier to implement minimum contact guidelines.

With focus on providing the best service to its customers while ensuring safety standards, contactless systems have been set up making the experience more safe and secure for the guests. Parafait Klassic kiosks have been deployed at the venue, allowing customers to buy new cards and top up with ease. These self-service kiosks for arcades are easy to use, easy to service and allows you to cross-sell or up-sell, based on the customer’s needs. The integrated Digital Signage displays that are being used at the venue for advertisements and promotions are also being managed through the Semnox Cashless System. With plans to further enhance the customer focus and provide a more personalized experience for the guests, the venue is looking forward to implementing Semnox’s platform for loyalty and membership programs.

“We had looked at various cashless solutions available in the market before we decided to go with Semnox and now that we are using the Parafait solution for over a year, I feel confident that we made the right choice at the right time. Semnox has many functionalities and modules which we intend to adopt and rollout to our clients in coming days. This will help us drive more sales and get good value for money and increase the convenience for our clients,” says Mitch Tuby, the owner of Pleasureland Amusement.

“UK FECs have been typically slow to adopt the cashless systems. Now with the COIVID19 pandemic, and clients like Mitch adopting the same, many FECs are rapidly moving forward to adopting the cashless solution. For Pleasureland, it has been a bold move. We have known Mitch Tuby for a while now and it is our pleasure to be associated with this project. With the pandemic, we believe that there is a need for change in the approach in the entertainment industry,” says Vinayaka Kamath, Head – MEA & Europe, Semnox Solutions.