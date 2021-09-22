Betson Enterprises announces strategic relationship with Paul Nonis to support Canadian amusement sales

As part of the company’s ongoing plans to raise its profile and services in the Amusement sector in Canada, Betson Enterprises is pleased to announce a strategic relationship with Paul Nonis – founder of 5IVE Rocks Advisory Group and a former executive at Cineplex Entertainment and Player One Amusement Group.

During his tenure with Cineplex, Paul developed and led the growth of the in-cinema amusement games business, operating top-tier family entertainment center brands in Canada, including The Rec Room and Playdium, and establishing countless relationships across the industry.